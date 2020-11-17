Feb. 5, 1939 — Nov. 15, 2020:

AUBURN, AL — Katherine Maltbie Bolton, age 81, died in Auburn, Alabama on November 15, 2020. She is survived by three brothers: William Maltbie, Robert Maltbie and Samuel Maltbie; a sister, Alice Maltbie; three children: Thomas Bolton, Jonathan Bolton, Katherine Jill Bolton-Halverson; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Maltbie Puchta; a daughter, Polly Elizabeth Bolton, and husband, Clayton L. Bolton, Jr.

The daughter of William Maltbie and Elizabeth Fisher Maltbie and step-daughter of Kathyrn Woodward Maltbie, Katherine Bolton was born in Albany, NY on February 5, 1939. She was a graduate of Warrensburg High School, where she was an all-state band member, a cheerleader and competed in athletics. She attended Vassar College before leaving to get married. She was a devoted mother and homemaker for her family. Katherine also worked in retail sales, real estate, banking and was a parimutuel at Saratoga Race Track.