Feb. 5, 1939—Nov. 15, 2020

BRANT LAKE — Katherine (Maltbie) Bolton, age 81, died in Auburn, AL on November 15, 2020.

She is survived by three brothers: William Maltbie, Robert Maltbie, and Samuel Maltbie; a sister, Alice Maltbie; three children: Thomas Bolton, Jonathan Bolton, Katherine Jill Bolton-Halverson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Maltbie Puchta, a daughter, Polly Elizabeth Bolton, and husband, Clayton L. Bolton, Jr.

The daughter of William Maltbie and Elizabeth Fisher Maltbie, and stepdaughter of Kathyrn Woodward Maltbie, Katherine Bolton was born in Albany, NY on February 5, 1939. She was a graduate of Warrensburg High School, where she was an all-state band member, a cheerleader, and competed in athletics. She attended Vassar College before leaving to get married. She was a devoted mother and homemaker for her family. Katherine also worked in retail sales, real estate, banking, and was a Parimutuel at Saratoga Race Track.