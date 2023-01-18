Sept. 16, 1938—Jan. 13, 2023

SALEM — Katherine M. (Cateen) Rustin, 84, of Salem, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at the Baptist Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Scotia.

Born Sept. 16, 1938 in Burlington, VT, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lena (Mayo) Dumas.

Katherine was educated at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls High School. Katherine was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting. She was a member of Jacob’s Well Fellowship in Cambridge and volunteered at Salem Central School reading to students.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Rustin.

Katherine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sherwin Rustin; her children: Matthew (Nancy) Rustin of Conway, SC, Anne (Mark) Ellis of Athol, MA and Mark Rustin of Salem; two siblings: Jeannie Tromblee of Cossayuna and Joseph Dumas of Hudson Falls. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Jacob’s Well Fellowship, 29 West Main St., Cambridge. A reception will be in the church hall following the service.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.