Katherine "Kitty" Matte

She delighted in being a stay-at-home mom for her two children. The Matte home was a popular gathering place for neighborhood kids and a rousing game of hide-and-seek. She later took on employment as a school aide, library aide and computer aide at the Whitehall Elementary School, as well as working part-time at the Isaac C. Griswold Library in Whitehall.

Kitty’s greatest joys were her family and her faith and she expressed her love through food. She always remembered everyone’s birthday with a card or a phone call and was known throughout the family for her heart-shaped birthday cakes. She was a member of the Saint Anne Society at Notre Dame des Victoires/Our Lady of Hope Church in Whitehall and was also a Eucharistic Minister in the church for many years.

She was well-known for her homemade cookies which she’d donate to church bake sales, bring to family gatherings and offer as a holiday treat to school, library and bank employees and everyone she appreciated. For friends and family who came to the house to visit, there was always a pot of fresh coffee on the stove, “Kitty’s cookies” in the cookie jar and a place to sit and chat at the kitchen table.