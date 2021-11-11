March 26, 1967—Nov. 6, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Katherine “Kay” Jennie (LaValley) Culver, 54, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Katherine was born on Easter Sunday, March 26, 1967 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of Linda D. (Burlett) Merlow, and the late John L. LaValley.

Katherine graduated from Glens Falls Senior High Class of 1985 and graduated from Adirondack Community College. She was employed by the Golub Corp., and WF Lake Co. Her greatest joy was taking care of children and being a mom.

Kay always put everyone’s needs before her own. No matter what you needed she was always there to help out even when she struggled with her own health issues. She never gave up so she could be there for her boys. They were her world.

In addition to her father, Kay was predeceased by her brother, Edward Peter Merlow, Jr., her grandparents Peter J. Burlett, Jr. and Margaret E. (Duclos) Baker, her aunts Joan C. McGarr and Linda Tougaw, and her uncles, William J. Burlett, Perley LaValley, and Louis LaValley.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Dylan E. Culver (Lexi) of Fort Edward, Mark A. Humphreys, Jr. of Fort Edward, and her foster son Isaiah Douglass of Glens Falls; her life partner, Mark A. Humphreys of Fort Edward; her former husband who remained her friend, John Culver of Hardwick, MA; her mother, Linda D. Merlow, of Clearwater, FL; her siblings: Jill R. Simpson (Larry) of Glens Falls, and Jason S. Merlow of Diamond Point; her aunts: Rose LaValley of Kingsbury and Jane Barber (Burt) of Queensbury; many beloved nieces and nephews, including: Elizabeth M. Simpson and Mariah L. Simpson of Glens Falls (who she loved like her own); several great-nieces and great-nephews; several loving step-children; and step-grandchildren; as well as her puppy dog Georgia.

At Kay’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her aunt Rose LaValley for being there for Kay during her transplants and many hospital stays. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Mihindu and Dr. Amy Hogan for their love and compassion, as well as to the ICU at GFH for taking such good care of her.

To Dylan and Mark, you are both very special young men who went above and beyond to take care of and help your mom. Words cannot express how proud of you we are for all the care you gave to her.

Kay fought a very long and hard battle, more than any one person should have to endure, and she never gave up and she will always be our greatest hero! Please be kind to one another and always put family first because family means everything in the end!

Memorial donations can be made in Kay’s memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern NY, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.