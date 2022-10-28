Katherine "Kathy" J. Genier

May 22, 1970—Oct. 24, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Kathy J. Genier, 52, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born May 22, 1970, in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of Carolyn Gadway and the late, Michael Ezzo.

Kathy was a graduate of Glens Falls High School. She had a passion for animals and fishing. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and the squirrels eventually joined. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Kathy was a ball of charisma and personality. She was always there to help anyone in need, at the drop of a hat. She had many friends who thought the world of her. She will be dearly missed by everyone who crossed her path.

In addition to her father, Kathy was predeceased by her nephew, Jeffrey Selleck and niece, Jenna Whiteway.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Carolyn Gadway and stepfather, Art Gadway of South Glens Falls; her brother, Jeff Genier of Glens Falls; her sisters: Kim (Scott) Mowry of Palm Bay, FL, Teresa (Dan) Schaefer of Halfmoon, Michelle (Robert) Holmes of Hudson Falls and Shannon Plude of South Glens Falls; her longtime partner, Jeannie Williams; her children: Josh, Amber and Jeremy; her grandchildren: Kendyl, Kae’lyn, Kal’leigh and Kassi’dee; her beloved husky, Loki; nieces: Ashley and Alicia Genier, Amber and Alyssa Whiteway, and Sierra Demher (Tyler); nephews: Robbie Giordano, Justin Selleck, and Brandon and Cameron Plude; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

In loving memory of Kathy contributions may be made to North Country SPCA, PO Box 55, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.