Katherine "Jane" Hepner

Jane was an avid reader and loved jigsaw puzzles, sudokus and math games. She was accomplished at all forms of needlework and every person in her large family has at least one treasured item that Jane lovingly stitched for them. Jane was the family matriarch and historian and was a proud member of the DAR. Jane was delighted to reach the age of 88, but there was nothing “old” about Jane. She was up to date and interested in everything about the world. A conversation begun with Jane about any topic could last for hours!