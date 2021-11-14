Katherine J. "Kay" (LaValley) Culver

March 26, 1967—Nov. 6, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Katherine Jennie (LaValley) Culver, 54, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Katherine was born on Easter Sunday, March 26, 1967 at the Glens Falls Hospital to Linda D. (Burlett) Merlow and the late John L. LaValley.

Katherine graduated from Glens Falls Senior High, Class of 1985 and was a graduate of Adirondack Community College. She worked for Golub Corp. and WF Lake Co. Her greatest joy was taking care of children and being a mom.

Kay always put everyone’s needs before her own no matter what you needed, she was always there to help out even when she struggled with all her own health issues, she never gave up so she could be here for her boys, they were her world.

Kay was predeceased by her dad John L. LaValley of Fort Edward, her stepdad Edward Peter Merlow, Sr. of Clearwater, FL and brother Edward Peter Merlow, Jr. of Glens Falls, grandparents Peter J. Burlett, Jr. of Glens Falls and Margaret E. (Duclos) Baker of St. Pete Beach, FL, her aunts Joan C. McGarr of Glens Falls and Linda Tougaw of Fort Edward, and uncles William J. Burlett of Glens Falls, Perley LaValley of Troy and Louis LaValley of Kingsbury.

Left to cherish her memory are her mom Linda D. Merlow of Clearwater, FL; her life partner Mark A. Humphreys, Sr. of Fort Edward; her sons: Dylan E. Culver (Lexi Jarvis) of Fort Edward, Mark A. Humphreys , Jr. of Fort Edward, her foster son Isaiah Douglass of Glens Falls; her siblings: Jill R. Simpson (Larry) of Glens Falls; and her brother Jason S. Merlow of Diamond Point; stepdaughters: Amber Jackson (Ken) of Dyersburg,TN, Jennifer Humphreys of Nashville,TN; aunts: Rose LaValley of Kingsbury and Jane Barber (Burt) of Queensbury; step-grandchildren: Cameron, Autumn, Gabriel, Orlando and Jayden; her nieces who she loved like her own: Elizabeth M. Simpson and Mariah L. Simpson of Glens Falls; her great-nephews: Edward and Jayden Simpson and Javoni Holcomb of Glens Falls; great-niece Jayde Marie Lynn Gale of Glens Falls; Georgia her puppy dog.

A special Thank You to her aunt Rose LaValley for being there for Kay during her transplants and many hospital stays! Dr. Mihindu and Dr. Amy Hogan for their love and compassion, also the ICU at GFH for compassion and Kay’s care. And for a very special young man who went above and beyond to take care of and help his mom, Mark Humphreys, Jr. I can’t express how proud of you we are for all the care you gave to your mom. We know you gave up a lot of your social life to care for her, for that we are forever grateful. As your mom said, you are her saving grace!

Kay fought a very long and hard battle, more than any one person should have to endure, and she never gave up and she will always be our greatest hero! Please be kind to one another and always put family first because it’s always about family that means everything in the end!

In honoring Katherine’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Donations may be made in Kay’s memory to Make A Wish Foundation!