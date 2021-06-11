Oct. 7, 1946—March 28, 2021
BALLSTON SPA — Katherine G. Chamberlain, 74, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away on Friday May 28, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital after suffering a long battle of COPD.
Katherine was a devoted sister of: Vernison Allen, Jr., Michael Allen, Jenny Schoenborn, Kevin Allen, Arthur Allen (Charlene Kathan), Theodore Allen, Rebecca Williams(Christopher Williams), and Pamela Young. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her Father Vernison Allen and mother Dora Allen as well as her sister Vernice Slimmer.
Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Brewers Funeral Home of Lake Luzerne. Burial service was held at Conklingville Cemetery on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.