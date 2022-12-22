March 19, 1932—Dec. 20, 2022

GLENS FALLS—Katherine “Chic” V. Ramsey, 90, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Born Katherine Dorothy Varney on March 19, 1932, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Benoni J. and Pearl H. Varney. Katherine’s Quaker family helped found Glens Falls with Abraham Wing.

A generation younger than her two older siblings, Katherine grew up as a latchkey kid, took care of her younger brother, and went to work at the New York Telephone Company while still in school. A graduate from Glens Falls Senior High School, where she met her husband, Lenox A. Ramsey—they started dating after Len asked Katherine to teach him how to dance for an awards dinner. January 21, 2023, would have been their 72nd Wedding Anniversary.

An avid watercolor painter, Katherine nurtured an early interest in art through lessons at the Hyde Museum as a teenager. She also loved music and played the violin and piano; clothes and fashion; traveling and dining out with her lifelong best friends, Greta Monrian, Mary Zachar, and Bridget Kaszuba; reading historical novels; cooking; camping; gardening; and spending time with loved ones. She was a faithful member of the Adirondack Friends Quaker Church.

After working for 27 years in sales for Sears, Katherine retired and then embarked on her next adventure: returning to college to earn her Associate degree at 60. She mastered computers and pursued her passion for creative writing.

Not one to rest in retirement, Katherine worked at Tri-County United Way Retired and Serving Volunteer Program (RSVP). She loved working as an RSVP Program Assistant, adored people, and was devoted to serving her community. In 2018 she was honored at RSVP’s Gala for her 21 years of service and the many lives she touched.

Katherine was predeceased by her son, Kent Ramsey and her siblings: Grace Barnes, Margaret Raimo, and Eugene Varney.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lenox A. Ramsey; her children: Karen (Gene Bowman) McGinn and Kevin (Carlene Ross) Ramsey; her grandchildren: Nicholas (Debra Yoo) Ramsey, Kyle McGinn, Jennifer (James) Pouliot, Colin McGinn, and Kellie Ramsey; her three-year-old great-granddaughter, Nora Pouliot; and her rescue cat and constant companion, Lily.

Calling hours will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A memorial service will follow the calling hours at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Sue MacKenzie of the Adirondack Friends Meeting officiating.

Katherine’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital on tower floors 6 and 2, the Hudson Headwaters Homeward Bound team, and the Glens Falls Fire Department for their care, dedication, and kindness. Memorial donations in Katherine’s name may be made to Tri-County United Way at https://givebutter.com/tcuw.