April 30, 1947 — Oct. 15, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Kathe Ann (Hughes) Fawcett, 73, of Lake George, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born April 30, 1947, in South Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Helen (Ryan) Hughes.

Kathe graduated in 1965 from East Orange Catholic Private All Girls High School in NJ and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree two years later. She was employed with the Associates of Glens Falls for 27 years and retired happily.

Some of Kathe’s enjoyments throughout her life were accompanying her loving husband to Florida during the winter months, cooking and feeding her family and having family game nights. How could any of us forget her excitement while she smiled and clapped during each turn. Kathe loved quilting and sewing with her friends. She also loved to breathe in the salty ocean air on her trips to New Jersey, Maine, and Florida.

On June 12, 1971, she married James Fawcett in South Orange, New Jersey. They were to celebrate 50 years of marriage together in 2021.

Kathe was a dedicated member of Queensbury Seniors and St. Mary’s Church.