Feb. 2, 1957—Nov. 28, 2022

NORTH CREEK — Katharine “Kit” Studnicky, 65, of North Creek, NY, daughter of the late George B., Jr. and Katherine (McGrath) Studnicky, passed away at Elderwood at North Creek on Nov. 28, 2022.

Kit was born on Feb. 2, 1957 in Perth Amboy, NJ. She graduated from Hanover Park High School in 1975 and in 1981 moved up to North Creek, NY to be closer to family.

For a short time, Kit moved to Texas but the Adirondacks called her back for good. During her life, whether in New Jersey, Texas or North Creek, Kit worked various jobs in retail sales, clerical work and the food service industry.

Kit was a true crafter, knitting, crocheting, jewelry designing and drawing filled her days. She was always in her element sharing her talents and teaching crafts to others over the years.

Psychology was an area of study that Kit enjoyed. She had a gentle soul who accepted things as they are without regard to how she may have thought they should be. Kit was one who put others in front of herself with lending an ear and giving a piece of advice. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Kit was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Studnicky and brother, Robert Studnicky, Sr.

Kit leaves behind brothers: George B., III (Lily) Studnicky and Stephen B. Studnicky; nieces: Victoria (partner Michael Hall) Studnicky, Laura (David) Webb, Theresa (Todd Hawkins) Studnicky and Dayna Studnicky; nephews: George (partner Andrea Alberico) Studnicky, IV, Daniel (Hannah) Studnicky, Robert F. (Cara) Studnicky, Jr. and JT (Lexi) Stark; great-nieces: Alicia Hagadorn and Emma Arden, Julia Webb and Adalynn Studnicky; great-nephews: Dylan, Bryce, Gavyn and Paul Studnicky; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Per Kit’s request there are no services scheduled.

