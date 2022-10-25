Feb. 13, 1935—Oct. 20, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Katharina Mastrangelo, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born on February 13, 1935 in Simbach am Inn, Germany, she was the daughter of Heinrich and Franziska (Scherrer) Bachmeier.

She was educated in Germany at Hauptschule in Simbach am Inn.

Katharina came to the United States in 1958. In 1965, she met Peter F. Mastrangelo who would become her husband on September 11, 1965.

She worked at the Queensbury Union Free School District, starting in the cafeteria before moving her way up to managing the Laundry Department. She went on to retire after 20 years of dedication and hard work.

Katharina loved animals, being outdoors, tending to her gardens and canning food. She was an avid walker, liked to read, was a great cook and a fantastic house cleaner. Her favorite sports teams were the New York Giants and the New York Yankees.

Katharina was a beloved wife, loving mother and the best Oma anyone could have and will be dearly missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Franziska and Hilde.

Katharina is survived by her loving husband, Peter F. Mastrangelo of Queensbury; her children: Linda Knapp (Gregory) of Cape Vincent, David Bowman (Lesley) of Queensbury, and Peter A. Mastrangelo (Lisa) of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Katharina Cahill (Patrick), Joseph Knapp (Alexia), Melinda Knapp, Patrick Knapp, Matt Bowman (Brandy), Chris Bowman, Amanda Bowman, Brandon Mastrangelo, Camryn Mastrangelo and Jerad Mastrangelo. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Levi, Harper, Heidi, David, Hailey, Luke, Logan, Gavin, Madison, and Vivian; along with her sister, Rosemarie of Germany.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday October 27, 2022 at the church.

Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

Donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA of Queensbury, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.