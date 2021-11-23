Kathaleen S. Benjamin

April 20, 1968 - Nov. 16, 2021

CORINTH — Kathaleen S. Benjamin, 53, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Born on April 20, 1968 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Jonathon and Doris (Johnson) Hamm.

Kathaleen graduated from Corinth High School in 1986.

She married her best friend and love of her life, Kevin N. Benjamin, on Oct. 30, 1997 in Corinth, and the couple resided on Antone Mountain Road for 23 years until his passing on August 7, 2020.

Kathaleen was employed over the years at Tops Supermarket in Corinth.

She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb, playing Dungeon & Dragons, all things Sci-Fi, and especially loved being a mom.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Kevin N. Benjamin.

Survivors include six children, Michael Ellsworth of Clifton Park, Rachel Rogers (Ryan) of Corinth, Tyler Mosher (Leah Colvin) of Ballston Spa, Matthew Benjamin of Corinth, Nicholas Benjamin of Corinth, and Jonathon Benjamin of Corinth; five grandchildren, Caleb, Wyatt, Elijah, Julian, and Claudia; three siblings, John Hamm, Jr. of FL, Sabrina Walton of AZ and Amanda Rivera of AZ; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center for all their efforts and kindness over the last several weeks.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.