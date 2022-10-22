July 6, 1957—Oct. 19, 2022

SHUSHAN — Kathaleen Jo Baldwin, 65, a lifelong area resident, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Washington Center in Argyle.

Born in Cambridge, July 6, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie (Bain) Smith.

Kathy graduated from Greenwich Central School and received her certification as a beautician through BOCES.

Kathy was a certified nurse’s aide at the Hoosick Falls Health Center for 35 years until July 2022.

Kathy loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. She loved life and was always serving and helping other people.

Kathy’s religious faith was very important to her. She and her husband served God at the Watervliet Wesleyan Methodist Church, the Center White Creek Baptist Church and then at the North Hoosick Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her brothers, Kevin Smith, Bruce Smith and David Smith.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Peter J. Baldwin; her son, T.J. (Judy) Baldwin of Jackson; her cherished grandchildren: Layla, Madison, Ridley and Rayna Baldwin; her siblings: Randy Smith (Harriet) of Greenwich and Brenda (Dan) Edick of Bennington, VT; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle. A Celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on November 12, 2022 at the VFW in Greenwich, NY starting at noon and ending 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kathy may be made to the Washington Center, 4573 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809. Kathy’s family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Washington Center for their wonderful and compassionate care given to Kathy and her family.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a special tribute for the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.