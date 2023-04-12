June 3, 1978—April 6, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Karri A. Spory, 44, of Glens Falls, passed away April 6, 2023 peacefully surrounded by family at Glens Falls Hospital after a long struggle with heart failure.

Born June 3, 1978 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Bob and Donna Schmidt (Bolster). She was a 1996 graduate of South Glens Falls High School, later got her Associates degree at Adirondack Community College, and also continued studies at College of St. Joseph in Vermont.

She married Steven Spory II on January 18, 2007 in Las Vegas and enjoyed 16 years of marriage along with raising her son, Johnathan.

Survivors include her loving husband, Steven Spory II, Glens Falls; her son, Johnathan Spory, Glens Falls; her mother, Donna Schmidt (Bolster); and father, Bob Schmidt, Gansevoort; sister, Anna Schmidt, Gansevoort; brother, Robert Schmidt, Jr., Gansevoort; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Karri grew up in Gansevoort and loved playing in the crick and being outside with her cousins. Many people that would meet and greet her during the day after her heart attack would never know her struggles sometimes just to get out of bed, let alone be a rock star mom and wife. She was truly a fighter for the last 16 years and would hide it every day. She never wanted anyone to feel bad for her.

She traveled the world and loved every bit of it. Her humor and great personality would light up any room. Her love for Tim Burton movies, Harry Potter, music including Pink was outstanding. She loved volunteering as a scout mom. She also loved volunteering for Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary.

She very much enjoyed family and friendships. She absolutely loved her nieces and would often treat them like her own daughters, always wanting the best for them.

Karri always wanted her body to be donated to science for her love of TV shows like Bones. Karri decided recently to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center hoping someone would learn and be able to help someone else with her condition.

Thank you all for the kind words, thoughts and prayers over the years and recently. A quick shout out to Dr. Edward Philbin and staff at Albany Medical Center. Dr. Scott Munroe, Dr. Henry Tan, Dr. Jordan Blackwood at Adirondack Cardiology and staff (all of which were like family to us), Glens Falls Hospital ER staff and Docs who were always nice and understanding, the Cardiac Cath lab at Glens Falls Hospital and both floors of T5 (cardiac ICU at Glens Falls Hospital) and T6 cardiac wing, where she often joked she was getting a vacation hotel stay. She was truly one of a kind. There will be no calling hours.

Donations in memory of Karri should be sent to Albany Medical Center Albany, NY or Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY.