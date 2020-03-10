Dec. 24, 1974 — Feb. 10, 2020

LONGVIEW, TX – Karla Renee (Ives) Hogan, 45, of Longview, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 10, 2020 at her home.

Born on Dec. 24, 1974 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of Lori Dayton of Corinth and the late Larry Ives.

Karla graduated from Corinth High School in 1993 and went on to Maria College in Albany, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Her first assignment was in the heart unit at Albany Medical Center.

In 2007 Karla moved to Dallas, Texas as a traveling nurse. She met and married Eric Rayburn and in 2012 gave birth to a son, Bryce Lane. She said, “Having him was her greatest accomplishment.” Following their divorce, she continued her career working as an RN until ACL surgery gave way to numerous health issues. She just lately returned to work when Jesus took her home.

Karla enjoyed riding horses, going to rodeo’s, loved her African Serval cat “Sharkey” along with other exotic animals.

Besides her father, Larry Ives, she was also predeceased by her stepfather, John Dayton; her stepsister, Sarah Jerome; maternal grandparents, Robert and Doris Towers and her paternal grandparents, Milton and Evelyn Ives.