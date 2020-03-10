Dec. 24, 1974 — Feb. 10, 2020
LONGVIEW, TX – Karla Renee (Ives) Hogan, 45, of Longview, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 10, 2020 at her home.
Born on Dec. 24, 1974 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of Lori Dayton of Corinth and the late Larry Ives.
Karla graduated from Corinth High School in 1993 and went on to Maria College in Albany, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Her first assignment was in the heart unit at Albany Medical Center.
In 2007 Karla moved to Dallas, Texas as a traveling nurse. She met and married Eric Rayburn and in 2012 gave birth to a son, Bryce Lane. She said, “Having him was her greatest accomplishment.” Following their divorce, she continued her career working as an RN until ACL surgery gave way to numerous health issues. She just lately returned to work when Jesus took her home.
Karla enjoyed riding horses, going to rodeo’s, loved her African Serval cat “Sharkey” along with other exotic animals.
Besides her father, Larry Ives, she was also predeceased by her stepfather, John Dayton; her stepsister, Sarah Jerome; maternal grandparents, Robert and Doris Towers and her paternal grandparents, Milton and Evelyn Ives.
Survivors include her mother, Lori Dayton of Corinth; her son, Bryce Lane Rayburn of Texas; four siblings, Sarah Allen (Korey) of Corinth, Peter Winslow of Corinth, Dianna Petrie (Doug) of Texas and John Dayton Jr. (Shannon) of Corinth; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Karla’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Community Church of Conklingville, 2943 North Shore Road, Day, with Pastor Philip Allen, officiating.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
