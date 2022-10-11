June 20, 1934—Oct. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Our dad, Karl W. Hagadorn, 88, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Born on June 20, 1934, to Harold H. Hagadorn and Blanche (Wiley) Hagadorn of Corinth.

Karl had a long career as a lab technician at Hercules/Ciba-Geigy in Hudson Falls.

If you had the opportunity to speak with dad, you would have heard endless stories of his wonderful hunting trips. For many years he hunted with some of his best friends and family in the Adirondacks. Karl also loved to hunt big game animals in the Northwest part of the country. His son Colin accompanied our father on several of those trips. They are proud of the trophies that they returned home with and have great memories of those adventures.

Karl and Jean loved to travel. They visited many countries throughout the world. They both enjoyed the history and current issues of each country.

In addition to his family, Karl always had a kindred relationship to the members of the Wesleyan church. Many close friendships grew over several years while attending Ridge Road and Hadley-Luzerne Wesleyan churches.

Karl and his wife, Jean, met at Houghton College. They continued their lives as members of the church and attended many activities there. For a number of years, he was the director of the teen boys youth group. He planned outings with the boys such as canoeing and camping.

A special thank you to his loving caregiver, Nancy Tracy, who selflessly gave much of her time to look after our dad. They loved to play cards, go for rides ending up at various lunch eateries. Our father enjoyed her friendship and appreciated all that she did for him.

Karl is survived by his four children: Colin (Sheena Smith) Hagadorn, of Hadley, Derry Hagadorn of Saratoga Springs, Tawn (Dave) Patton of Stony Creek, Andra Leclair of Greenwich; a brother, Harold (Diane) Hagadorn of Corinth; brother-in-law, Gerald (Joan) Woodward of Hadley; six grandchildren: five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Karl is predeceased by his wife Jean of 65 years; his parents, Harold and Blanche Hagadorn; a sister, Virginia Hagadorn; nephews: Gary Woodward, Jeff Combs and Ronnie Combs.

Friends may call Tuesday (today), October 11, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.