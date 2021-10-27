Nov. 5, 1923—Oct. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY/VENICE, FL — Karl E. Frank of Queensbury, NY and Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021 after complications suffered from a fall. He was surrounded by his loving family during the final days of his almost 98-year-long life.

Karl was born on November 5, 1923, in Troy NY to the late John Baptist Frank and Elizabeth (Stock) Frank. On June 4, 1949, Karl married his soul mate Ruth, who he met on a blind date. Karl and Ruth enjoyed almost 68 years of marriage until her death in 2017.

Karl was a hard worker by nature, with an eclectic resume. He began working at the age of nine as what could be referred to as a “navigator/human GPS” for Keis Grocery Store delivery truck drivers in Watervliet because he knew the neighborhoods so well.

He worked alongside his father in breweries during Prohibition maintaining equipment, waiting for the day they would come back to life.

In 1943, Karl enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the European Theater as an army engineer, part of the 60th Engineers attached to the 35th Infantry Division. He participated in the Normandy invasion, and at the Battle of the Bulge, he and other engineers built a corduroy road on Omaha Beach so that tanks could pass. He continued building infrastructure through France until his return to the U.S. in 1945.

The Troy Breweries did rebound as his father had hoped, and when Karl returned from the war in 1945, he became the lead production line maintenance manager at Fitzgerald Brewery in Troy. In the early 60’s, he became Production Line Maintenance Chief for the Pepsi Bottling Company in Glens Falls which the Fitzgerald Company had purchased.

He also worked as a bartender on weekends at the Circle Inn in Latham.

In addition, during the mid- to late 60’s, Karl and Ruth ran Shady Brook Campground on Horicon Ave. in Bolton Landing where his children enjoyed wonderful summers with their 32 cousins on Ruth’s side, and six cousins on Karl’s side.

In the 70’s, Karl worked for Cott Beverage in Scotia, and Champale, Inc. in Trenton, NJ. When Champale closed its Trenton plant in 1986, Karl joined a group of ex-Champale employees bottling Snapple. After this company closed, Karl went on to earn his Gold Seal Engineer License, and became a boiler engineer at Princeton Medical Center (PMC) in NJ.

The Adirondacks were calling him home, so he retired from PMC and moved to his lakeside cabin in Bolton. During these “retirement” years, he worked as a limousine driver for the Sagamore Hotel and for a private limo company in the Lake George area. He was extremely proud of the service he provided in this capacity, and always went above and beyond to make sure his passengers were comfortable and informed about the area he was driving them through. Karl was extremely handsome, and was often told he looked like Kirk Douglas. Likewise, the owner of the private limo company bore a strong resemblance to Phil Donahue, so Karl got a huge kick out of hearing clients refer to them as Kirk and Phil.

He finalized his employment years at the age of 88, working as a night security guard for the Great Escape and The Great Escape Lodge.

Karl and Ruth were adventurous travelers, enjoying trips to Germany, England and Ireland. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., and in their 80s, drove cross-country from Queensbury to Phoenix, visiting Colorado and Mt. Rushmore along the way.

In 2012, Karl was given the trip of a lifetime by his grandson Jamison and son Rick when they took him to Europe to retrace his steps during the war. The French people in the Normandy area have never forgotten what these soldiers did for them, and Karl was treated like a celebrity during his time there.

Karl was overjoyed to travel on a Leatherstocking Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2017 with his son-in-law Steve and grandsons Justin and Stephen. Subsequently, he was honored to re-visit D.C. as part of a Patriot Flight trip arranged by and escorted by his nephew Dan Wilson.

In 2018, Karl was one of a number of World War II veterans to be recognized by the French Embassy and awarded the French Chevalier Legion of Honor Award at a ceremony in New York City for his role in liberating the French people.

During the years prior to Ruth’s passing, Karl and Ruth frequented four special restaurants in the Glens Falls/Lake George area where they developed strong friendships with both employees and patrons, enjoying their time talking and reminiscing about the past. The family wishes to thank their wonderful friends at the Holiday Inn in Lake George, the Harvest Restaurant, the Log Jam Restaurant and the former Carl R’s Restaurant for the joy they brought to Karl and Ruth.

In addition to his wife of almost 68 years, Karl is pre-deceased by his parents, his three siblings and their spouses John G. (Helen) Frank, Dorothy (Ed) Rourke and Margaret (Jim) Berkery, Jim’s second wife Nancy Berkery, his three sisters-in-law and their spouses; Betty (Jack) DeLaMater, Alice (Jack) Terrio, Frances (Ted) Lafforthun, brothers-in-law and their spouses; Byron (Evelyn) Wilson, Bob (Agnes) Wilson, and several nieces and nephews.

Karl is survived by four children: Marybeth (Stephen) de la Rosa of Queensbury, Edward (Sandra) Frank of Glens Falls and Arlington Heights, IL, Richard (Susan) Frank of Schenectady, Peter Frank of Schenectady and Naomi Frank of Delmar. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Stephanie (Shane) Moore, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Viele, Suzanne (Marcus) McGinn, Samuel (Ashley) de la Rosa, Stephen (Margaret) Frank, Jamison (Erika) Frank, Shoshannah (Michael) Rausch, Elisabeth (Joe) Villalovos, Byron (Abby) Frank, and Janie Frank; as well as 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. David Cunningham of Glens Falls for helping Karl stay healthy and independent for so long, Dr. Douglas Dennett for his VA medical attention, Dr. Raymond Steele and nurse Christina for wonderful health care while in Florida, and the staff at the Venice Regional Hospital and Tidewell Hospice for all the kind and gentle care they showed Karl during his last days. Also, special thanks to the administration and staff at the Windsor of Venice for making him feel so special and at home during his time as a resident there, and the nurses, PTs and OTs of Nurse on Call who helped him maintain independence while living with Steve and Marybeth.

There will be no calling hours, and internment will be at the convenience of the family. To celebrate his life, a memorial service is being planned for a future date and time to be announced.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tidewell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org), Leatherstocking Honor Flight (leatherstockinghonorflight.org), Patriot Flight, Inc. (patriotflight.org) or Patriot Guard Riders New York (pgrny.org).

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.