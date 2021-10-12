March 12, 1951—Sept. 5, 2021

JOHNSBURG — Karl (Bobby) R. Clardy, 70 of Johnsburg passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 5, 2021 surrounded by family after a short illness.

Born March 12, 1951 in Johnsburg where Karl was a lifelong resident of the area. He was the son of the late Karl M. and Louise A. Clardy.

On September 11, 1971 he married his wife Joyce M. Young of Catskill, NY.

Karl was a devoted welder by trade for many years, retiring in 2016 from Doty’s Machine Shop in Ft. Edward, NY.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and sports enthusiast. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed hunting and anything outdoors along with watching his kids and grandkids in all of their sports endeavors. Spending time with family and friends target shooting, setting off fireworks and talking about old times was also how he would like to spend his pastime.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lois Monfort.