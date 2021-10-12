March 12, 1951—Sept. 5, 2021
JOHNSBURG — Karl (Bobby) R. Clardy, 70 of Johnsburg passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 5, 2021 surrounded by family after a short illness.
Born March 12, 1951 in Johnsburg where Karl was a lifelong resident of the area. He was the son of the late Karl M. and Louise A. Clardy.
On September 11, 1971 he married his wife Joyce M. Young of Catskill, NY.
Karl was a devoted welder by trade for many years, retiring in 2016 from Doty’s Machine Shop in Ft. Edward, NY.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and sports enthusiast. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed hunting and anything outdoors along with watching his kids and grandkids in all of their sports endeavors. Spending time with family and friends target shooting, setting off fireworks and talking about old times was also how he would like to spend his pastime.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lois Monfort.
Survivors include his wife of 50 yrs., Joyce Clardy, son, Matthew Clardy and his wife, Amanda R. Clardy of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, his daughter, Amanda L. Clardy and her fiance, Shawn Manning of Ballston Lake, NY, sisters: Rose (Fred) Lamy of Warrensburg, Margaret Savage and Donna LaVergne of Warrensburg; five grandchildren: Adreona and Jenna Duell, Hailee Wade, Chase and Hannah Clardy, two great-granddaughters: Aleena and Kehlani along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be graveside services at Bates Cemetery in Johnsburg, NY Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Sodom Hall, 4 Peaceful Valley Rd., North Creek, NY from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
