May 14, 1959—June 23, 2021
SALEM — Karen Vise, 62, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her residence.
Born May 14, 1959 in Copiague, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Johnson) Higgins.
Karen graduated from Lindenhurst High School in Lindenhurst, NY. She loved her family, animals and cooking, reading and photography. Karen loved the water, especially the river and the ocean. She looked forward to her trips to Florida to visit her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Diane Higgins.
Karen is survived by her children: Jeb Vise of Lindenhurst, NY, Jesse Vise of Salem and Jamie Vise of Hudson Falls; her brothers: William Higgins of Salem, Michael Higgins of Ridge, NY; and nephews: Jason Higgins and William Higgins.
There will be a private celebration of Karen’s life.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.
