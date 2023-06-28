Jan. 11, 1956 — June 24, 2023

ARGYLE—Karen (Smith) Jansson, 67, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Jan. 11, 1956, in Saratoga, she was the daughter of the Marie (Carter) Smith and the late Walter C. Smith.

On June 26, 2011, Karen married the love of her life, Paul Jansson at the Lake Association in Cossayuna Lake.

Karen enjoyed planting perennials, listening to all types of music, making jewelry, sewing, reading, arts and crafts, and spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Paul; her siblings: Diane (Blaine) Dosenberry, Carol (Doug) Rives, Patricia (Nathan) Knowles, David Smith; her stepchildren: Cami (Andrew) Samuelson, Andrew “Drew” (Tammy) Jansson, Jon Jansson; her grandchildren: Caiden, Ania, Lexie, Kyle; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Karen request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.