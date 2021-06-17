Karen M. Monahan

She loved going to their camp on Hadlock Pond, with her family and friends. Over the years she has made many memories sitting around the campfire. Karen also loved just relaxing in her chair by Hadlock Pond and throwing in her fishing line. She also treasured the times she went ice fishing on Lake George with her father and grandfather. Karen enjoyed throwing a horseshoe now and then, but she had a passion for softball and met many friends while playing for various leagues in the area. Karen was an active part of her nieces and nephews lives. She adored them and was so proud of all their accomplishments.