July 2, 1959 - Nov. 16, 2022

REXFORD — Karen Lynn (Johnson) Cook, 63, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Karen was born on July 2, 1959, to Gretchen (Drake) and the late Henry Johnson in Gloversville, NY. She graduated from Ilion High School in 1977, where she was a member in many school clubs, the yearbook staff, chairman of the Senior Christmas Ball and was voted "Class Worker."

Karen earned a B.A. from the State University of NY at Geneseo and a M.S.W. from San Diego State University. She resided in California, Maryland and Virginia before returning to the Albany area to be closer to family.

Karen devoted her life to caring for people with a focus on cancer patients and was an important resource and advocate for the patients of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital since 2005. She was always willing to pitch in and help where she was needed. Stories shared of her beloved dogs through the years helped brighten the days of both patients and staff. She helped facilitate support groups, Cindy's Retreat and Cindy's Comfort Camp, where she was affectionately known as aunt Karen. Her light and love touched everyone around her.

Karen is survived by her husband, Mark; mother, Gretchen (Drake) Johnson; brothers: Randy (Bonnie), Brian (Mary); in-laws: Eddie Cook, Laurie (Tim) Cloud, Barbie Cook; and many nieces and nephews: Jessica, Benjamin, Audrey, Rachel, Zachary, Amber, Brandy, Eddie, Joey, Tommy, Megan, Timmy and Katie. Karen will always be remembered for her profound love for her family, her pets and her friends.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Gordon Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.