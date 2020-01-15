June 13, 1963 — Jan. 8, 2020
TRUMBULL, Conn. — Karen J. Backus, 56, of Trumbull, Connecticut and longtime resident of Westport, Connecticut, passed away at her home on Jan. 8, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Karen was born in Stamford, Connecticut on June 13, 1963 and was the daughter of David and Sophie (Uzar) Bender. She graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in Lake Luzerne, New York and then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Cortland State College. Karen worked for the YMCA for many years. She spent 30 years as a YMCA profession director, starting as an aquatic director at the Wilton Family YMCA in 1987 and was the former executive director of the Fairfield YMCA. She spent eight years as the girls youth basketball coach for the Westport Recreation Department. Karen was an avid competitive softball player as a member of the Slate Rock softball team winning 10 Town of Westport Coed Championships and two ASA Connecticut State Championships.
Survivors include one son, John Edward Backus III “Tripp” of Westport, Connecticut; one daughter, Jillian Backus of Westport, Connecticut; her mother, Sophie Bender; one brother, David Bender of Guilford, Connecticut; one sister, Toni Riola (Ralph) of Silverdale, Washington; and two nieces, Gabrielle Riola of Washington and Michaela Russell of Branford, Connecticut; and one nephew, Noah Bender of Ansonia, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her father, David W. Bender; and one brother, Keith M. Bender.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, Connecticut. Condolences for the family may be left on line at www.hardingfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.