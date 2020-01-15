Karen J. Backus

Karen was born in Stamford, Connecticut on June 13, 1963 and was the daughter of David and Sophie (Uzar) Bender. She graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in Lake Luzerne, New York and then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Cortland State College. Karen worked for the YMCA for many years. She spent 30 years as a YMCA profession director, starting as an aquatic director at the Wilton Family YMCA in 1987 and was the former executive director of the Fairfield YMCA. She spent eight years as the girls youth basketball coach for the Westport Recreation Department. Karen was an avid competitive softball player as a member of the Slate Rock softball team winning 10 Town of Westport Coed Championships and two ASA Connecticut State Championships.