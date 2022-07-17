Karen I. Love

JACKSONVILLE, FL — On Tuesday, July 5, Karen Love/Gregory, passed away at the age of 59. Karen was born on Aug. 20, 1963, to Jorge and Lucille (Love) Munoz. She received her radio/broadcast degree from SUNY ADK, and her anthropology and business degrees from Skidmore College. Her passion was knowledge, she was a lifelong student and a student of life. She had two daughters with James Gregory, Brittany and Brianna. Karen was preceded by her father, Jorge; and her mother, Lucille, who she cared for in their final days; as well as her sister, Vicky who was murdered in 1977. She is survived by her daughters: Brittany and Brianna; grandchildren: Ella, Robert, and Torin; brother, Clyde, as well as several nephews and cousins. Donations can be sent to the Office of Community Service for Warren & Washington Counties.