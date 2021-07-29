Karen Doris (Talmadge) Ebbert

Oct. 24, 1944—July 26, 2021
GREENWICH — Karen Doris Ebbert, 76, a resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2021, at her employment in Fort Edward.
She was born October 24, 1944, in Greenwich, NY to the late Bradford K. and Frances M. (Spiezio) Talmadge.
Karen was a devoted Catholic her entire life and was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. She enjoyed playing clarinet while in grade school, until her teacher Mr. Plum was relieved when she stopped. She worked for many years at RBS Citizen Bank in Pittsburgh and most recently worked as a home health aide for Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Karen enjoyed listening to various types of music and attending live shows. Nature was at the center of her soul, and she loved living life and taking whatever it offered. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Charles Lee Ebbert. She loved animals and always had pets in her home, especially cats, she certainly was a cat lover.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Charles and brothers: Bradford, Jr. and Brent Talmadge.
She is survived by her brothers: Robert (Sherry) Talmadge of Greenwich, Raymond Talmadge of Schuylerville and James (Susan) Talmadge of Greenwich; many nieces, nephews; and cousins.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Graveside services for Karen will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich, NY with the Rev. Martin Fisher officiating.
Donations in Karen’s name may be made to Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection or a local SPCA.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.