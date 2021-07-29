Karen Doris (Talmadge) Ebbert

Oct. 24, 1944—July 26, 2021

GREENWICH — Karen Doris Ebbert, 76, a resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2021, at her employment in Fort Edward.

She was born October 24, 1944, in Greenwich, NY to the late Bradford K. and Frances M. (Spiezio) Talmadge.

Karen was a devoted Catholic her entire life and was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. She enjoyed playing clarinet while in grade school, until her teacher Mr. Plum was relieved when she stopped. She worked for many years at RBS Citizen Bank in Pittsburgh and most recently worked as a home health aide for Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Karen enjoyed listening to various types of music and attending live shows. Nature was at the center of her soul, and she loved living life and taking whatever it offered. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Charles Lee Ebbert. She loved animals and always had pets in her home, especially cats, she certainly was a cat lover.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Charles and brothers: Bradford, Jr. and Brent Talmadge.