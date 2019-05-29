SARATOGA SPRINGS — Karen Connors, 69, formally of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs after a long illness.
Born Jan. 12, 1950 in Rockville Centre, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen Berglind.
Karen worked at Walmart as a department manager in Ticonderoga for 10 years.
Karen spent many years as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, even becoming a State Officer within the organization.
Karen would also spend time bringing joy to others, as she loved to dress up as the Queen of Hearts and Maleficent for special occasions.
Survivors include her son, Sean Connors and his wife, Margaret, of Levittown; her daughter, Aimee Connors-Tripp and her husband, Stan Westhoff, of Gansevoort; two brothers, Reid Berglind and his wife, Kathy, of Florida and Scott Berglind of East Rockaway; and one sister, Pamela Schantz of Westbury. Also her five grandchildren, Grace, Aidan, Liam, Teagan and Max; as well as her six nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences can be sent to this address: In care of Aimee Connors-Tripp, 17 Sheffield Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com.
