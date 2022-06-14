March 25, 1948—June 11, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Karen Boothby, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Washington Center.

Born March 25, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Norma (Roberts) Brunell, and the late Eugene Brunell.

Karen graduated from Fort Edward High School and was employed by AngioDynamics for many years.

Karen loved to shop and go garage-saling. She collected many “Wizard of Oz” memorabilia over the years. She enjoyed word puzzles and taking trips to Hampton Beach. Karen loved her cats, especially Toby and Keith.

In addition to her father, Karen is predeceased by her sister Darlene Bowe, her brother Thomas Brunell, several aunts and uncles and her best friend Pam Ladd.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Norma Brunell; her daughters: Holly Boothby (Tom Clark), Heather Heinz (Oliver), Jennifer Kelso (BJ); her grandchildren: Ashley Bennett (Kyle), Austin DeMarsh (Isabella), Owen and Zane Ovitt, Whitney Boothby, and Dustin Fitzpatrick; her great-grandchildren: Jaxyn Bennett, Jadyn Bennett, and expected in September, Magnolia DeMarsh; her sisters: Joanne Fisher (David), and Beth Guarino; special friend Sydney Ladd Russell; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of Committal will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Karen’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.