Karen Ann (Sica) Bailey

July 13, 1955—April 29, 2022

After a courageous battle with cancer, Karen passed away on April 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born on July 13, 1955 to Joseph and Dorothy Sica of Lake George.

In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her sister Ronnie Coulter, nephew Shane Elder, and her beloved dog Neeko.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Les Bailey; her daughters: Tara Adams (Levi), Amy Manuel (Jake Falso); her beloved granddaughters: Hailey, Mya, Kendall, Alexa, and Chelsea; her siblings: Wayne Sica (Jeanne), Sheila Grady (Joseph), Judy Haff, Jill Hunt, and Jack Sica (Roberto Font); nieces and nephews; and her sidekick Puppy.

Karen worked many jobs until she found her dream job as a teaching assistant at Warrensburg Elementary School. One of her favorite activities at the school was the yearly whale watch field trip.

While battling cancer, Karen was a recipient at the 2004 South High Marathon Dance. Karen returned to the dance year after year with quilts that she handmade and donated to have auctioned. She spoke at the opening ceremony for several years and was a member of the recipient room committee. Karen helped grieving families by making memory bears out of their loved ones clothing, including memory bears for her own family from her mother’s wedding gown.

Karen was an amazing wife and incredible mother, and had a love for her grandchildren like no other. Karen was determined to make the most of every moment with her family. An annual tea party for her daughters and granddaughters meant the world to her.

Karen wanted donations made in her name to the South High Marathon Dance.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home in Auburn, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow. whitechapelfh.com.