Karen A. Hoffman

April 11, 1940 - July 16, 203

CORINTH – Karen A. Hoffman, 83, a longtime resident of Corinth, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, NY following a long illness.

Born on April 11, 1940, in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Caroline and Homer VanDerwerker.

Karen graduated from the Woodstock High School, VA in 1957 and went on to receive an Associate's degree in Nursing from the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, NY.

On January 16, 1961, she married Mark Hoffman and they resided in Corinth until May 13, 2022 when Mark passed away after 61 years of marriage.

Until its closing, Karen was employed as a Registered Nurse at Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth. She went on to work at Albany Medical Center in Risk Management until her retirement.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Hadley-Luzerne Lioness Club and the Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed trips with the Tri Town Senior Citizens Club, shopping, especially with QVC, card making, playing bridge, and watching NASCAR with her husband. Christmas was her favorite time of year and hosting family gatherings. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Survivors include two daughters: Loreen "Lori" Hay (Michael) of Lake Luzerne and Brenda Mattison (Guy) of Macon, GA; five grandchildren: Daniel Hickok (Emily) of Hadley, Andrew Hay (Maegan Capron) of Lake Luzerne, Katelyn Allen (James) of Greenfield Center, Matthew Hay of Alexandria, VA and Taylor Hay of Corinth; four great-grandchildren: Addison May, Elliott and Nolan Allen and Harper Hickok; three brothers: Joe VanDerwerker (Laura) of Ballston Lake, Sterling VanDerwerker (Bronni) of Summerville, NC and Wyllys VanDerwerker (Mickey) of Virginia Beach, VA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Karen's request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center along with the Community Hospice of Saratoga for the kindness, support and compassionate care given to Karen during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.