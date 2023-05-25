Sept. 25, 1958—May 23, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Karen A. Bombard-Goodale, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Born Sept. 25, 1958, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Russell and Seraphine (Funicello) Bombard.

On Sept. 27, 1987, Karen married the love of her life, Ken Goodale.

For 27 years, Karen worked as a billing manager for Dr. Poster.

She had many enjoyments including baking, swimming, she loved to read, she was a Mets fan and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her daughter, Angel Goodale and a brother, Johnny Bombard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Ken Goodale; her children: John Miner and Kelly Goodale; her grandchildren: Camryn and Jacob Miner; her sister, Madalyn Langdon; her brothers: Gary and Ron Bombard, Sr.; her pets: Buddy, Macy, Clank and Gemma; also, several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following the burial at 94 Lawrence St. at 2 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Lori Dennison, NP and Carol Crowley.

In loving memory of Karen, contributions may be made at the Celebration of Life or to Kelly electronically.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.