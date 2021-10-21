April 4, 1945—Oct. 18, 2021

WHITEHALL — Karen A. Beckwith, 76, passed away on October 18, 2021, in the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Granville following complication from Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born on April 4, 1945, in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Ara (Parry) Beckwith.

Karen was a graduate from Whitehall High School Class of 1966.

She was employed with the General Electric Company in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward and retired after 42 years of service.

She enjoyed ceramics and gave ceramic classes at her home. In her class everyone had to make a ceramic Christmas tree to bring home. In her early years she enjoyed snowmobiling, she entered many snowmobile races and brought home many trophies, and also enjoyed giving the kids snowmobile rides.

Karen enjoyed photography and took pictures wherever she went. She made many scrap books and cards from her photos, she had her camera with her at all times.

Supporting school sporting events was important to Karen. She would try to make all the games and cheer the kids on.

Karen liked helping at the Skene Manor with all the girls, thank you for letting her help.

She is survived by her sister Jean (Donald) Mead; brothers: James Beckwith, Ray Parrott, Sherm (Carol) Parrott; many nieces, nephews; and a good friend and cousin Joan (Mac) Douglas.

Family and friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887 on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. At noon there will be a prayer service conducted by the Rev. Kevin Gebo, Pastor of the Truthville Baptist Church officiating.

Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, VT.

The family has suggested that contributions be made in the form of a donation to The Skene Manor, 8 Potter Terrace, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.