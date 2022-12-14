Jan. 20, 1967—Dec. 12, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Karen A. Allen, 55, of Gansevoort, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, with her family by her side.

Born on Jan. 20, 1967, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Elaine (Allen) Ovitt.

Karen attended Corinth High School.

All her life, Karen was a hard worker. She worked at many area businesses in order to support her family. Karen always made sure her kids were taken care of.

She loved decorating, working on her yard, spending time with her family and grandchildren. Karen loved spending quiet nights with her companion, Herb Anderson, III.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Randy Allen.

She is survived by her sons: Jes Cook and his wife, Sonya, Jason Cook and his wife, Jessica and Gary Cook and his wife, Kendra; her grandchildren: Mya, Ava, Taylor, Carla and Emma; her companion, Herb Anderson, III; her brothers: Martin Allen and Oscar Ovitt, II; her sister, Robin Blackmon; her father’s wife, Angie Ovitt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Karen’s family would like to invite everyone to celebrate her life on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in Karen’s memory may be a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.