Jan. 20, 1967—Dec. 12, 2022
GANSEVOORT — Karen A. Allen, 55, of Gansevoort, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, with her family by her side.
Born on Jan. 20, 1967, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Elaine (Allen) Ovitt.
Karen attended Corinth High School.
All her life, Karen was a hard worker. She worked at many area businesses in order to support her family. Karen always made sure her kids were taken care of.
She loved decorating, working on her yard, spending time with her family and grandchildren. Karen loved spending quiet nights with her companion, Herb Anderson, III.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Randy Allen.
She is survived by her sons: Jes Cook and his wife, Sonya, Jason Cook and his wife, Jessica and Gary Cook and his wife, Kendra; her grandchildren: Mya, Ava, Taylor, Carla and Emma; her companion, Herb Anderson, III; her brothers: Martin Allen and Oscar Ovitt, II; her sister, Robin Blackmon; her father’s wife, Angie Ovitt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karen’s family would like to invite everyone to celebrate her life on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Memorial donations in Karen’s memory may be a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.