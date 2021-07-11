 Skip to main content
K. Teresa Malone
K. Teresa Malone

CHESTERTOWN — K. Teresa Malone, 97, passed away February 19, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Isaac Jogues-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Chestertown, NY. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Hudson St., Warrensburg, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

