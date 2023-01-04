Oct. 31, 1984—Dec. 29, 2022

SUMMERVILLE, SC — Justin Michael LaPointe, 38, of Summerville, SC, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Family and Friends are invited to attend the services that will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. in Parks Funeral Home Chapel with a Celebration of Life gathering at the VFW Post 3433 to follow.

Justin was born Oct. 31, 1984 in Biloxi, MS. In his early years, Justin had a great love for baseball and played for the locally known Ladson Dixie Youth Rockies where he was better known as “Stitch.” He was a diehard Florida State fan no matter what their record. He had a way with helping others and a need for saving animals.

If there was water nearby you could find him with a fishing pole in hand. He enjoyed playing golf with his dad rain or shine. He was an artist, who loved to make music, play the guitar, and draw. He dabbled in fixing and building R/C cars, the faster the better in his eyes.

His professional career was spent as a technical engineer. His greatest joy in life were his children.

Justin leaves behind his mother, Mary LaPointe of Summerville; father, Joel LaPointe (Stephanie), of Summerville; children: Layleigh, Leah, Lydia, Jaxtin; and mother of his children, Lindsay LaPointe, all of Summerville; sister, Lauren LaPointe (Joey Burnham) of Summerville; stepbrothers: Tristian Peters (Natasha Adside) of North Charleston, Aidan Peters of Summerville; nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Andrew, Ava, and Benjamin Burnham, Noel, Ethan, and Sophia Peters, Makayla, Karigan, and Kaiden Stamey; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Justin was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Vivian LaPointe of Glens Falls, NY; maternal grandfather Cliff Dyer of Kenton, OH; and maternal grandmother Dorothy Dyer of Marshall, MI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin’s name may be made to wakeupcarolina.org or dorchesterpaws.org. VFW Post 3433 address: 10154 Bell Wright Road, Summerville SC 29483.

Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.