March 14, 1937—Feb. 7, 2023

COSSAYUNA — Jurgen Kruger, 85, passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at the Pines in Glens Falls, after a long but gracious struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born March 14, 1937, in Hamburg, Germany to Heinrich and Hildegard Kruger.

Because of the war and the bombing of the family home, his infancy and childhood were spent being sent from relative to relative in Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark, usually on the train alone, with a sign around his neck.

At age 13 he was sent to spend a year in Washington, DC with his aunt, and here is where his love of America and all her people was born. He returned to Germany and from age 14 to 18 served an apprenticeship in carpentry.

Now he could fulfill his dream of America. He came to the area of Keene, NH and started working as a carpenter. Soon he realized he needed an education. He completed four years of high school in just two, supporting himself doing maintenance and caretaking work. Next came a B.A. in history, and a master’s in German literature from the University of New Hampshire.

Jurgen’s teaching career included Henrietta and Glens Falls High Schools, and then Siena College. Many summers were spent assisting the director of the German Summer School of the Atlantic in Durham, NH. While working towards a doctorate he taught two years in Germany. Next came a master’s degree in Special ed, and he found his niche, working with young people in the WSWHE BOCES program.

Jurgen was an EMT and life member of the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, and after retirement was a driver for RSVP and taught for Literacy Volunteers.

He founded and led a German Language Group which met weekly for many years. He was a founding board member of Music from Salem, and an avid supporter.

Every day of his life Jurgen got up looking forward to the day, especially if it involved entertaining guests at his table, concerts, or travelling — be it by car, train, plane or sailboat.

Jurgen was predeceased by his parents and sisters: Jytte and Kirsten. He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 58 years; his sister Anke; and brother, Jan (Monique); nieces and nephew: Nadine, Sven, Silke and Vera, and their families in Germany; and his “adopted” family, the Gartner-Seays in Cossayuna.

Per Jurgen’s wishes, there will be a gathering in the summer to celebrate his life. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

