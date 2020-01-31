June 14, 1928 — Jan. 29, 2020
QUEENSBURY — June (Rose) Black passed away peacefully and graciously on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. June was born on June 14, 1928 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey to Albert and May Rose. She was an only child and the sunshine of their lives. She was predeceased by her parents, and her loving husband of 50 years, Gene Black (8/14/13- 3/8/08). Gene and June were adoring parents to three beautiful daughters, all of whom loved to enjoy the company of their parents. June had a love of music and could often be heard singing some of her favorites. She is survived by her loving daughters, Nanette (Russell), Donna (Scott), and Janine. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren, Alex (Andrew), Danny (Morgan), Adam (Chelsea), and Quinn; and three great-grandchildren. June is also survived by her companion of the past 10 years, Emmett Smith, whom she adored. She also leaves her cat, Sweetie behind, who meant the world to her. June was a beautiful person, inside and out! She was sweet, kind, and gracious. She was a very special Mother and Grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. We especially want to thank her wonderful caregivers, Paula Broderick, Sandy Dickinson, Debbie Stemp, Bev Lanning and Shelly Torchetti. We could not have made it through the last few years without the loving care you all gave our Mom. We also want to thank Lynn Kiel for her guidance and the special care and love she gave to our Mother.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury followed by a celebration of June’s life at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury and will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation ARPF, P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751-0783.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
