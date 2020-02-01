June 14, 1928 — Jan. 29, 2020

QUEENSBURY — June (Rose) Black passed away peacefully and graciously on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

June was born on June 14, 1928 in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. to Albert and May Rose. She was an only child and the sunshine of their lives. She was predeceased by her parents, and her loving husband of 50 years, Gene Black (8/14/13- 3/8/08). Gene and June were adoring parents to three beautiful daughters, all of whom loved to enjoy the company of their parents.

June had a love of music and could often be heard singing some of her favorites. She is survived by her loving daughters, Nanette (Russell), Donna (Scott), and Janine. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren, Alex (Andrew), Danny (Morgan), Adam (Chelsea), and Quinn; and three great grandchildren. June is also survived by her companion of the past 10 years, Emmett Smith, whom she adored. She also leaves her cat, Sweetie behind, who meant the world to her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}