June 26, 1945 — June 16, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – June Pearl Hanlon, 74, of Catherine Street, passed peacefully from this life, the evening of June 16, 2020. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family, during the last days of her life. Born on June 26, 1945 in Bristol, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Aline (Bourdeau) Bassett.

Besides her parents and husband, Robert O. Hanlon, Sr., she was predeceased by her brother, Lyle Bassett; her sister, Ruffle Boice and her daughter-in-law, Julie Hanlon.

June met the love of her life, Bob on Halloween in 1959. They then married on July 29, 1961 in Manchester, Vermont and went on to spend 49 happy and adventurous years together.

June was employed by Hudson Falls School District for many years, where she gained many lifelong friends.

On sunny days, you could find June, tending to her beautiful gardens and reading on her porch. June found great joy in working in her gardens and yard. She was meticulous in keeping her home and yard beautiful. June, also enjoyed painting and lovingly crafting items that she shared with her family. Her attention to detail could be seen in her home, her yard and her hobbies.