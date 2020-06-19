June Pearl Hanlon
0 entries

June Pearl Hanlon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
June Pearl Hanlon

June 26, 1945 — June 16, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – June Pearl Hanlon, 74, of Catherine Street, passed peacefully from this life, the evening of June 16, 2020. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family, during the last days of her life. Born on June 26, 1945 in Bristol, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Aline (Bourdeau) Bassett.

Besides her parents and husband, Robert O. Hanlon, Sr., she was predeceased by her brother, Lyle Bassett; her sister, Ruffle Boice and her daughter-in-law, Julie Hanlon.

June met the love of her life, Bob on Halloween in 1959. They then married on July 29, 1961 in Manchester, Vermont and went on to spend 49 happy and adventurous years together.

June was employed by Hudson Falls School District for many years, where she gained many lifelong friends.

On sunny days, you could find June, tending to her beautiful gardens and reading on her porch. June found great joy in working in her gardens and yard. She was meticulous in keeping her home and yard beautiful. June, also enjoyed painting and lovingly crafting items that she shared with her family. Her attention to detail could be seen in her home, her yard and her hobbies.

Her family was the centerpiece of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children, Robert Hanlon, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Glenville, Tammy Ely and her husband, Brian of Queensbury and Thomas Hanlon of Hudson Falls; her brothers, Vaughn Bassett of Granville, Chester Bassett, Jr. of Queensbury; five grandchildren, Danica Hanlon, Tommie Ann Hanlon, Catherine Hanlon, Elizabeth Hanlon and Luke Ely; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

All services will be private.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to June and her family.

June’s family suggests memorial donations be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of June Hanlon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News