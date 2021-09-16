June McLeod

June and John married in North Babylon, NY in 1951. In December 1952, their first child was born. By 1955, they had three children. As the children began school, June and John thought it best to raise them in the country. In 1961, they pulled up stakes and moved from the Long Island suburbs (Levittown) and settled on 60 acres of land in Bolton Landing, NY. While there, they gardened, raised chickens and pigs and rented out cabins in the summer. Many friends and families came and stayed at the cabins, many are still friends to this day. In addition to the upkeep of the cabins in the summer, June worked at the Country Store and later the Chamber of Commerce. While school was in session, June was a teacher’s aide at Bolton Central School, a position she cherished.

Square dancing brought June and John to Naples, FL. At first, they spent just a month or two following their “snowbird” square dancing friends to the warm climate in winter. Growing tired of the commute to the South, they became full-time residents in 2011.

June was the “wind beneath the wings” of her family. Quiet and patient, she provided direction and tolerance. She was a great wife to John, loving mother to her three children, and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than they will ever know.