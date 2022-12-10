Jan. 23, 1944—Dec. 7, 2022

HADLEY — It is with extreme sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of June Marie (Parkin) Hughes, 78, of Hadley on Dec. 7, 2022, after a long illness, surrounded by her family.

Born on Jan. 23, 1944 in Newburgh, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Sledzianowski) Parkin.

June met the love of her life, Thomas Hughes, on a blind date on Dec. 20, 1962. They were married two months later on Feb. 20, 1963. June passed just 13 days shy of their 60th anniversary of meeting. Their love for each other was evident every day of those 60 years. They went on to have four daughters whom they proudly raised on the Upper Hughes Farm. Most of June’s life was spent working in the health care field.

June enjoyed camping, family gatherings, car rides with Tom, Bluegrass music and baking Christmas cookies.

Besides her parents, June was predeceased by her three infant brothers, her grandparents, Neil Hayden and Alice Parkin; sisters-in-law: Kim Parkin and Sandra Hughes; brothers-in-law: Robert Hudson, Carl Koffman and John Hughes; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Doris Hughes; and her nephews: John and Kent Hughes.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of almost 60 years, Thomas Hughes; her loving daughters: Helen Hughes Baker (Lisa Reynolds) of Hadley, Amy Barrett (Don) of Gansevoort, Kristine Hughes of Hadley, Katherine Towers (Roy Moore) of Porter Corners; her grandchildren: Erika (Lee) Coon, Amanda (Joshua Persons) Baker, Robert (Ally Woodcock) Eastman, Michael (Tiffany Ray) Towers, Erik Eastman, Kylie (Thomas) Donahue, Katie (Sean Donnelly) Towers, Catlynn Hughes, Dana Barrett, Thomas Barrett; great-grandchildren: Rexford, Marlee, Noelle, Olivia, Autumn, Bailee, Tagen, Kiera, Makenna, Gavyn, Lee III, Callie Lyn Coon (due to arrive in April), Taylor, Max and Skylar; her sister, Jean Hudson of Ballston Spa; her brother, Thomas Parkin of OH; sister-in-law, Judy Hughes of Hadley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Rita Hughes of Troy; special cousin, Jimmy (Judy) White of Ballston Spa; her aunt, Shirley Sledzianowski; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Monday, Dec, 12, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m.

Donations in June’s memory may be directed to Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, PO Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.