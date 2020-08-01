July 29, 2020
WILTON — June Marie Brown Tessier, passed away at home on July 29, 2020.
Born in Cambridge, June was the only child of the late Joseph and Ivy Cooke Brown. She is survived by her husband David R. Tessier who she married on February 24, 1952 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenwich. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage.
June is also survived by five children: Jeffry, Lynn (Paul Wanser), Kimberly (Robert Grimm), Ivy (Scott Poirier) and Scott (Tammy Sangster), and a son, Russell, who died at birth.
Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law; Joyce McQuade and numerous cousins.
At June’s request there will be no services. For on-line condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.