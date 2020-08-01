July 29, 2020

WILTON — June Marie Brown Tessier, passed away at home on July 29, 2020.

Born in Cambridge, June was the only child of the late Joseph and Ivy Cooke Brown. She is survived by her husband David R. Tessier who she married on February 24, 1952 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenwich. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage.

June is also survived by five children: Jeffry, Lynn (Paul Wanser), Kimberly (Robert Grimm), Ivy (Scott Poirier) and Scott (Tammy Sangster), and a son, Russell, who died at birth.

Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law; Joyce McQuade and numerous cousins.

At June’s request there will be no services. For on-line condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of June Tessier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.