June 1, 1933—Jan. 7, 2023

TUCSON, AZ — June Marie (Bilodeau) Meilleur passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at the age of 89 with her husband William (Bill) by her side.

June was born on June 1, 1933 in Corinth, NY. June enjoyed spending time with family, celebrating holiday traditions, baking and shopping with her daughter and granddaughter. Throughout her time in New York June owned and operated the Heidelberg Inn, located in Glens Falls, NY. June enjoyed baking the restaurant’s award-winning desserts as well as the friendships she made with customers and restaurant employees.

June loved indulging in ice cream every chance she got. After traveling cross country to Arizona yearly for eight years June and Bill resided permanently in Saddlebrook in Tucson.

June is survived by her beloved husband William John Meilleur; her two children: Ross William Meilleur of CO and Tina (Robert) Marie Meilleur-Connor of Harwich, MA; grandchildren: Andrew (Lauren) John Lynch of Boston, MA and Jacqueline (Matthew) Meilleur Jacques of Cohoes, NY; and her great-granddaughter, Molly June Jacques who is lovingly named after her.

Services for June will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga, NY at a later date where she will join her dearest sister-in-law and husband, Dale and Earle Leaman.