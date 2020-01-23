Sept. 7, 1960 — Jan. 20, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — June M. Ure, 59, has gone to be with the Angels she so loved, in her sleep at her home, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Born Sept. 7, 1960, in Whitingham, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Marlin and Ruby (Brown) Robinson.
On June 16, 2014, she married Jim Ure in the Smokey Mountains. Together they shared 12 wonderful years enjoying our family and beautiful country.
June’s first love was her gardens and she herself was a beautiful flower. For most of her life, June worked for Greenthumb Nursery and Country Store in Fort Ann, tending to the flowers. In more recent years, June worked for Lowes as a cashier. June also shared her husband’s love of Volkswagens, going to the races and attending Volkswagen shows. June and Jim were members of the Adirondack Car Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, and together with the family they took many a memorable trips cross country. She was a kind soul, loved by so many. June was always there to lighten the lives of those she met. Although June held many titles throughout her life, her favorite title was, Nana. June loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world and will be greatly missed.
Besides her parents, June was predeceased by her brother, Bill Robinson; her sister, Marline K. Shepard; and her nephew, Jason Packard.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jim Ure of Hudson Falls; her children, Christie Lackey of Hudson Falls, Christine Stacy (Bree) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Christopher Bouchard of Knoxville, Tennessee, Nicholas Lanza of Troy, Jason Ure (Jen) of Vancouver, Washington and Mike Ure of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren, Mike Jr., Dylan, Emily, Jack, Cristina and Deacon; her siblings, Jim Robinson of Dexter, Linda Jones and Sally Packard, both of Guilford, Vermont, Charley Robinson of East Falmouth, Massachusetts; many nieces, nephews; grandnieces, grandnephews; as well as several cousins and too many loving friends to name.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Donations in memory of June may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
