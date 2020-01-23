June M. Ure

June’s first love was her gardens and she herself was a beautiful flower. For most of her life, June worked for Greenthumb Nursery and Country Store in Fort Ann, tending to the flowers. In more recent years, June worked for Lowes as a cashier. June also shared her husband’s love of Volkswagens, going to the races and attending Volkswagen shows. June and Jim were members of the Adirondack Car Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, and together with the family they took many a memorable trips cross country. She was a kind soul, loved by so many. June was always there to lighten the lives of those she met. Although June held many titles throughout her life, her favorite title was, Nana. June loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world and will be greatly missed.