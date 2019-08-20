{{featured_button_text}}
June M. (Haskins) Allen

June 4, 1926 — Aug. 17, 2019

QUEENSBURY — June M. (Haskins) Allen, 93, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born on June 4, 1926, in Queensbury, she was the daughter of Howard Haskens and Lillian Walsh Mullin.

She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Glens Falls.

On Jan. 19, 1946, she was married to her beloved William E. Allen in Glens Falls.

Throughout her life, she found enjoyment in sewing, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, ceramics and quilting. She was fortunate enough to turn her hobbies into a business, owning Allen’s Arts and Crafts for 10 years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, who passed away on May 9 of this year; her dad, Howard Haskins, and her mom, Lillian Walsh Mullin and step-dad, Bill Mullin; her sons, Donald, James, Steven and Edward Allen; and a daughter, Pamela Allen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia Lemery; and sons, William (Toni) Allen and Christopher Allen; many, many grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Haskens of Missouri; her in-laws, Pat Robichard of Queensbury, Norman Calkins of Alburn, Roger Allen of North Carolina and Harold Allen of Queensbury; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral Mass will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, with Father Busch officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Support Link, High Peaks Hospice and Landmark Health. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

