June 4, 1926 — Aug. 17, 2019
QUEENSBURY — June M. (Haskins) Allen, 93, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born on June 4, 1926, in Queensbury, she was the daughter of Howard Haskens and Lillian Walsh Mullin.
She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Glens Falls.
On Jan. 19, 1946, she was married to her beloved William E. Allen in Glens Falls.
Throughout her life, she found enjoyment in sewing, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, ceramics and quilting. She was fortunate enough to turn her hobbies into a business, owning Allen’s Arts and Crafts for 10 years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, who passed away on May 9 of this year; her dad, Howard Haskins, and her mom, Lillian Walsh Mullin and step-dad, Bill Mullin; her sons, Donald, James, Steven and Edward Allen; and a daughter, Pamela Allen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia Lemery; and sons, William (Toni) Allen and Christopher Allen; many, many grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Haskens of Missouri; her in-laws, Pat Robichard of Queensbury, Norman Calkins of Alburn, Roger Allen of North Carolina and Harold Allen of Queensbury; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, with Father Busch officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Support Link, High Peaks Hospice and Landmark Health. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.