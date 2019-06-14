June M. Goodspeed
June 27, 1945—June 12, 2019
WHITEHALL, NY—June Goodspeed passed away on June 12, 2019 at the Slate Valley Center following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
June was born on June 27, 1945 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the daughter of Thomas and Goldie (Sherman) Bushman.
June will be remembered as a hard worker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her flower gardens. Upon thinking about it, she was an outdoor girl. She enjoyed camping and attending bluegrass festivals. She spent hours putting together jigsaw puzzles. Hosting family gatherings and cookouts always made her smile. Another enjoyment was burning leaves. She loved raking up piles of leaves and burning them despite warnings by the family of the dangers in this. Her neighbors can attest to the danger involved. Her grandchildren will always carry a memory of Grandma having candy at the ready for visits from them and sharing a Snickers bar together.
June was predeceased by her parents; a son, Jason; a grandchild, Adam Devino; five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her beloved husband, John Goodspeed, Sr.; and her children, John Jr. (Gail) of Gansevoort, Kevin (Beth) of Fort Ann, Darwin (Gary Wolf) of Portland, Oregon, Sheryl Norton (Forrest) of Argyle, Thomas (Bonnie) of Granville and Stacey of Long Island. June was blessed with 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Pope of Rutland, Vermont.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, VT. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Slate Valley Center for the wonderful and professional care shown to June.
