June 8, 1936 — Dec. 10, 2019
FORT EDWARD — June L. Traver, 83, a longtime Fort Edward resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, as a result of complications from a fall.
Born on June 8, 1936, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Stewart) Lapoint. In 1955, she married William Traver, who passed in January of 2006.
June was a communicant and Eucharistic minister for many years at St. Joseph’s Church.
June was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her most important goal in life was to be a loving and caring person to her family and friends. Her door was always open to those who needed a hot meal, wanted to enjoy a good cup of coffee and have a good conversation. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, holidays and bragging about her family. June was the center of her family universe and extended friends and family. Always loving a good time, she enjoyed a good jitterbug and a family gathering. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kathleen “Beaner” Traver; and her three sisters, Adelaide, Hazel and Nathalie.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Burke (Dan) of Queensbury, Cheryl Godfrey of Plattsburgh, Colleen Stockwell (Mark) of Hudson Falls, Matthew Traver (Mary) of Fort Edward and Claire Bromley (Brian) of West Fort Ann; her grandchildren, Michael (Christa) Burke, Patrick (Ashley) Burke, Meghan (Mark) Quaresima , Lindsay (Sonny) Farnsworth, Sarah (Steven) Shutts, Mary-Ellen (Vincent) Stockwell, Mark (Cassandra) Stockwell, Tara (Jack) Ketcham, Matthew “Bud” (Cathleen) Traver, Amanda (Andy) Kostyk and Laura (Chris) Fischer; 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Lemery and Lois King; a brother, Edward Lapoint Jr.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a life-long friend, Sharon Roberts.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
A Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
