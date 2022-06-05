June L. Holman

June 1, 1946 - May 30, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — June L. Holman, 75, of Hudson Falls, passed away Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born on June 1, 1946, in Glens Falls, she was a lifelong area resident and daughter of the late James Boyce and Lorraine Stanford.

June was a graduate of St. Peter's Academy in Saratoga Springs. She worked in housekeeping for many years at several local hotels and enjoyed her workday spent with her co-workers that she affectionately called "The Girls". They were a big joy in her life, and she enjoyed the camaraderie she had with them.

June enjoyed crocheting dolls and blankets and completing jigsaw puzzles. She liked entertaining her friends and watching reality television shows. June loved spending time with her family and will always be remembered as being stern but also having a huge heart.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sisters: Genie McDonald and Pat Sabo; and brothers: Roger Stanford and Al Bullard.

June is survived by her children: Sherry Palmateer of Ballston Spa, Dan Waldron of Hudson Falls and Todd Waldron also of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Josh, Dylon, Amber, Nicholas, Jordan, Kyle, Daniel, and Destiny; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers: Bill Stanford, Art Bullard, and James Boyce; as well as several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.