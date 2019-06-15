{{featured_button_text}}
June June Elizabeth Maffey

March 1, 1936—June 14, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — June Elizabeth Maffey, 83, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on March 1, 1936 in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Virginia (Elliott) Balcom.

June worked for General Electric in Fort Edward and also Ace Hardware in South Glens Falls.

She loved going antique shopping, checking out flea markets and baking delicious cookies for everyone. June also enjoyed taking rides with her husband to look for deer.

She was a member of the Hudson Falls Zion Episcopal Church for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Maffey of South Glens Falls; her two children, Stephanie Claus and her husband, Pete of Virginia and Philip Ashe and his companion, Kim Petteys of Granville; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; her sister, Betty Hance and her husband, Bob of Hudson Falls; her brother, Wallace Balcom of Granville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Yancey of The Faith Bible Baptist Church in Queensbury, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: June June Elizabeth Maffey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments